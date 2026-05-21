Report: Eagles LB Nolan Smith arrested for speeding, reckless driving

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith was arrested in Georgia last week, according to WMAZ-TV. He was charged with speeding and reckless driving.

Smith was driving on Interstate 16 in Twiggs County, Georgia, at approx. 10:45 p.m. local time on May 15. He later posted bond. No further details were available at the time of publication.

Smith is gearing up for his fourth season with the Eagles, who drafted him out of Georgia in 2023. He made 12 starts last year while dealing with an injury and totaled 31 tackles, including three sacks, during that time. He also had 11 quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

In 2024, Smith took on more of a starting role as he moved to outside linebacker and shined. He appeared in 16 games, including 10 starts, and set career-highs with 42 total tackles – including eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. His performance helped fuel the Eagles defense en route to a Super Bowl title.

Ahead of the 2026 season, the Eagles announced their plans to pick up Smith’s fifth-year option. He is also eligible for an extension as he enters Year 4 in the league.

“He is just a nasty, violent football player,” said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. “I know how physical Nolan is. I’ve known how physical Nolan is since the day he got here. He’s heavy-handed. Big-time hitter. Man, he is so tough.”

Prior to his time in Philadelphia, Smith was a central part of a vaunted Georgia defense. He was crucial to the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship run as he had 56 tackles, including 9.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, along with an interception and three forced fumbles. He then appeared in just eight games as a senior in 2022 due to injury, but still had 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks before going down.

Following his senior season, the Eagles drafted Nolan Smith with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was one of three UGA players selected in the first round that year, including defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who also went to Philadelphia as the No. 9 overall pick after a trade up with the Chicago Bears. The Eagles also picked up Carter’s fifth-year option ahead of the 2026 campaign.