The Philadelphia Eagles have a big piece set to return for the 2026 season, according to a report from Jeff McLane from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Right tackle Lane Johnson is back for a 14th season.

Despite changes to the offensive staff that include the departure of long-time offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, Johnson has opted to return. He will give new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion a huge building block to work with.

McLane notes that “Chris Kuper will be taking over responsibilities as the scheme is likely to change.” But Lane Johnson will be well-equipped to adjust given his veteran status.

Considered a potential future Hall of Famer, Johnson is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He’s also a two-time first-team All-Pro, a three-time second-team All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler.

Lane Johnson has been with the Philadelphia Eagles throughout his career. He was taken as a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2013 out of Oklahoma, selected with the No. 4 overall draft choice.

Eagles entertaining trade for AJ Brown?

While Lane Johnson is now reportedly set to return, veteran receiver AJ Brown could be on the move. Brown was seen having a contentious exchange with head coach Nick Sirianni during the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

That has only further fueled the flames of trade talks. And ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler stoked them even more last week on Get Up.

“Well, some people I’ve talked to around the league, some executives of other teams, do expect that the Eagles will at least entertain a trade for AJ Brown, who was unhappy on numerous fronts,” Fowler reported on air. “I mean, name the counts where he looked like he was miserable out there, body language wasn’t good. So something has to give, that’s sort of the feeling right now.”

Brown, a former second-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2019, has been a star in the league. He was part of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LIX team and has three times been named to the Pro Bowl and been named a second-team All-Pro.

He’s coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season, his sixth in seven years in the league. He’s a major impact player when he’s fully locked in. But there are obviously lingering doubts about that now.