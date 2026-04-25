The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Miami offensive tackle Markel Bell in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Bell is now in the NFL after spending the last two seasons with the Hurricanes.

Before joining Miami, Markell Bell was one of the top junior college players in the country. He spent the first two seasons of his college career at Holmes Community College and was selected to the NJCAA All-Region team after a strong 2023 season.

In 2024, Bell played in 12 games with four starts with Miami. He helped the Hurricanes have the top offense in the nation in points per game (43.9) and yards per game (537.2). This past season, Bell started all 16 games and helped Miami reach the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

“I just needed time and reps. Time in itself is a huge factor,” Bell told Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated earlier this month. “I always knew what I was capable of. You guys [the media] obviously did not (laughs). I just needed time and reps. My constant dedication is what got me from JUCO to the University of Miami. I flourished into the player I am today. I needed time and patience. I reached out to outside sources such as Duke Mayweather.”

Bell played high school football at Cleveland Central High School in Cleveland, Mississippi. He was ranked No. 15 in the 2022 On3|Rivals National Industry Rankings.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Markel Bell

Now that Bell is in the NFL, will he make the same impact he did in college? NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared his thoughts on how Bell will do on the professional level.

“Mountainous tackle with rare physical attributes that work both in his favor and against him depending on the situation,” Zierlein said. “There is no escaping a high center of gravity, which will impact his ability to change direction in protection and create consistent engagement as a run blocker. Bell must play in a gap-scheme attack to minimize his limitations. He has exceptional length that he puts to good use in finding static pass rushers and offering shade to the pocket. NFL edge speed and sudden inside moves could be an evergreen issue for Bell, but with coaching, he could learn to mitigate those issues with his length. He has Day 3 value but might have a firm ceiling on his upside.”