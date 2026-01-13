The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele to a futures deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Steele was the first move made by Philadelphia since their 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round.

Steele did not play in the regular season this year after being waived by the Chiefs in August. He played in all 17 games for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2024, logging 56 carries for 183 yards, seven catches and 26 receiving yards.

He went undrafted out of UCLA in the 2024 NFL Draft and now he gets a change of scenery. The Eagles went with Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley and AJ Dillon as their running backs this season.

Philadelphia also lost fullback Ben VanSumeren on the opening kickoff of the season to a patellar tendon tear. Perhaps Steele fits that role.

During his final collegiate season, Steele played for former head coach Chip Kelly in 2023. He ran 167 times for 847 yards, six touchdowns and had 17 catches for 163 yards and two scores for the Bruins. Steele played two seasons (25 games) for Ball State prior to UCLA and ended his career with 3,294 yards, 26 touchdowns, 5.1 yards per carry, 58 catches, 486 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.

As a member of the Class of 2021, Steele was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played his high school football in Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove HS.

The Eagles finished the 2025 season 11-6 as NFC East champions in their bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions. However, offensive regression was the story of the season, despite a stout defense.

With a 13-10 halftime lead over the 49ers, the Eagles were outscored 13-9 in the second half, managing just field goals despite good field position and even a red zone opportunity on the final drive.

The questions around the organization stem around OC Kevin Patullo, who’s been with the organization since 2021 under head coach Nick Sirianni. He was the passing game coordinator last year before being promoted to offensive coordinator. Should the Eagles move on, the new OC will have a loaded offense featuring Jalen Hurts, Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, as of now.