The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported. He is set to sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million in NFL free agency.

Woolen was considered one of the top free agent cornerbacks this offseason after four seasons in Seattle. He was a key part of the secondary this past season as the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, totaling 41 tackles and an interception, along with 12 passes defended.

Woolen burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022, making his first career Pro Bowl and finishing third in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He led the league with six interceptions while adding a career-high 63 total tackles and a tackle for loss in his first year out of UTSA.

Riq Woolen is the first outside free agent to agree to terms with the Eagles after the legal tampering period opened Monday. Philadelphia has lost three members of its defense so far ahead of free agency, including edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. He agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Additionally, linebacker Nakobe Dean is signing a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $36 million, and safety Reed Blankenship is heading to the Houston Texans on a three-year, $24.75 million agreement. On offense, lineman Matt Pryor agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles are coming off an NFC East title in 2025 as they looked to follow up their Super Bowl title. They went 11-6 to win the division before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Of course, the biggest Eagles storyline isn’t necessarily in free agency, but on the trade market. Rumors continue to swirl around wide receiver AJ Brown and whether Philadelphia could make a move, and head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the noise during the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously, you want good players like that in your building,” Sirianni said, via ESPN. “As Howie said, it’s hard to get good players in this league. A.J.’s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes.”