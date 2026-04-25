Report: Philadelphia Eagles trade for Jonathan Greenard, extend former Minnesota Viking

The Minnesota Vikings are trading linebacker Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles. He is also set to sign a four-year contract worth $100 million, including $50 million guaranteed, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Vikings acquired the No. 98 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as part of the deal, along with a 2027 third-round selection. Philadelphia also gets the No. 244 pick in this year’s draft.

Greenard is coming off his second season in Minnesota, where he missed five games due to injury. He had a Pro Bowl season in 2024 when he had 59 total tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He also finished 11th in the AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Greenard began his NFL career with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. He had a breakout year in 2021 when he had 33 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and eight sacks. The 2023 season was also a big year as he recorded 52 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Philadelphia’s decision to trade for Jonathan Greenard came after a failed pursuit of Jaelan Phillips in free agency this offseason. He ultimately chose to sign with the Carolina Panthers, meaning the Eagles had to go another direction to make a splash at edge. That led to a draft weekend deal for Greenard to help bolster the pass rush.

The Eagles are coming off an NFC East title in 2025 as they looked to follow up their Super Bowl title. They went 11-6 to win the division before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Philadelphia then underwent a major coaching change on offense. Kevin Patullo is out as offensive coordinator, and Nick Sirianni brought in Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion to take the role. On the defensive side, rumors swirled about whether Vic Fangio could retire, but he is back for another season as defensive coordinator.