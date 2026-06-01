Philadelphia Eagles trade WR AJ Brown to New England Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles traded star WR A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, ending a months-long saga of rumors. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news.

The Eagles are trading Brown to the Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick that is the better of New England’s two fifths. The trade is happening after months of speculation.

The move to New England reunites Brown with head coach Mike Vrabel, who was his coach with the Tennessee Titans. After reaching Super Bowl LX last season, Brown could be a piece to get the Patriots over the hump.

Giving QB Drake Maye a big time weapon was a must for the Patriots. Brown is just that, despite some wear and tear on his body in recent years. The wideout is still just 28 years old going into his 8th season in the NFL.

Brown was more vocal, social media or not, about his dissatisfaction about his role in the Eagles’ offense in 2025. Philadelphia went 11-6, won the NFC East and fell in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers.

This past season, Brown posted 78 catches for 1,003 yards, seven touchdowns and 12.9 yards per catch. In four years with the Eagles, Brown has 339 catches, 5,034 yards, 32 touchdowns and 14.8 yards per catch.

More than half of his career production has been in Philadelphia after three years with the Tennessee Titans. Brown had career years in 2022 and ’23 (88 catches, 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns; 106 catches, 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns).

Now that the Eagles brought in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, running back Saquon Barkley seems very excited about the new direction, as well as QB Jalen Hurts. As far as Brown is concerned, head coach Nick Sirianni was more confident than not that one of the best pound-for-pound players in Philadelphia will be back. He was under contract through 2029 as well, but that is no longer the case as Brown’s Philly tenure has come to an end.

DeVonta Smith slides into the No. 1 WR role for the Eagles with Brown’s departure. The former Heisman winner out of Alabama has over 1,000 receiving yards in four of his six seasons. 2026 first round pick Makai Lemon (USC) is expected to be the No. 2.

A former second round pick out of Ole Miss by the Titans, Brown is now on the third team of his NFL career. A Super Bowl LIX champion with Philadelphia, Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time Second-Team All-Pro.