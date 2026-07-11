Philadelphia Phillies select LSU pitcher Deven Sheerin in 2026 MLB Draft

LSU pitcher Deven Sheerin was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the No. 128 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. The big righty is now off the board.

This past season, Sheerin went 3-2 on the season with a 4.78 ERA over the course of 20 games of relief pitching, He had 37.2 innings pitched, 58 strikeouts and five saves.

Overall, it was a nice bounce back year following him missing the 2025 collegiate season with injury (torn ACL). In 2024 with Mount St. Mary’s prior to his transfer, Sheerin was 6-5, had a 4.76 ERA over 18 games and two starts, and one save. Sheerin totaled 70 innings and 109 strikeouts.

A product of Exeter Township High School in Reading, Pa., where he also played center for the basketball team, Sheerin excelled on the diamond. He was majoring in sport administration at LSU.

What MLB scouts are saying about Deven Sheerin

Sheerin has good extension and plenty of deceptive delivery for opposing hitters. If his control improves, along with his slider, Sheerin could be a solid option in the late innings.

“Sheerin broke into college baseball by winning Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year accolades and setting Mount St. Mary’s records for strikeouts (109), strikeouts per nine innings (14.0) and opponent average (.197) in 2024,” Sheerin’s MLB scouting report read. “One of the top transfers on the portal market that year, he moved to Louisiana State but tore an anterior cruciate ligament while playing basketball that summer and missed all of 2025 following left knee surgery. He has returned this year throwing 3 mph harder than he did as a freshman and some teams rate him as the best reliever available.

“Sheerin’s fastball now sits at 95-97 mph and tops out at 100, exploding on hitters with carry and armside run. He does a nice job of throwing his tight mid-80s slider for strikes, though it doesn’t miss as many bats as it should. He’ll flash a low-80s curveball with depth and an upper-80s splitter, but he relies almost exclusively on his heater and slide piece.”