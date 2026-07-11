Philadelphia Phillies select Texas pitcher Ruger Riojas in 2026 MLB Draft

Texas pitcher Ruger Riojas was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. The hard throwing righty is now off the board.

Riojas spent the first two years of his college career at UTSA and had a career-high in wins (10) back in 2024. The last two seasons, Riojas was very productive for the Longhorns.

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In 2026, Riojas was 6-2 and a 3.97 ERA over the course of 17 starts (17 game). He had 81.2 innings pitched this spring with 120 strikeouts (career-high).

Riojas was a two-year letterman at Wimberley High School (Texas). He was a two-time All-State selection, notched a 1.28 ERA as senior and helped lead Texans to back-to-back bi-district titles.

What MLB scouts are saying about Ruger Riojas

Funny enough, Riojas suffered from the flu and bronchitis down the stretch of the 2025 season, causing him to lose 20 pounds! He went unselected in the 2025 MLB Draft but turned himself into one of the best senior prospects this year.

“By regaining the weight he lost and adding another 10 pounds, Riojas boosted his four-seam fastball 2-3 mph to parking at 94-96 and peaking at 98 with carry,” Riojas’ MLB scouting report read. “His heater has been unhittable while he has commanded it to both sides of the plate this spring. He uses a diving 82-85 mph splitter as his changeup and it has been just as untouchable. His upper-80s cutter can be a plus pitch at its best, and he also deploys a sweepier mid-80s slider and a low-80s curveball.

“Riojas will unleash four-seamers, curveballs, cutters and splitters from a high three-quarters arm slot, then mix in two-seamers and sliders from a lower angle. He pounds the zone with his entire arsenal, and all of his pitches save his slider elicit plenty of chases as well. The only real knocks on him are that he’s not terribly deceptive and he’ll turn 23 on Draft Day, but he’s advanced enough to make his pro debut in Double-A and could help a big league rotation in a hurry.”