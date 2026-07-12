Philadelphia Phillies select UCLA OF Will Gasparino in 2026 MLB Draft

UCLA outfielder Will Gasparino was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the No. 161 overall pick (5th round) in the 2026 MLB Draft. Gasparino spent the 2026 season at UCLA after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Texas.

In his lone season with the Bruins, Gasparino was named a NCBWA First Team All-American, an ABCA/Rawlings and Perfect Game Third Team All-American, and a First Team All-Big Ten member. In 58 games, the 6-6 outfielder hit for a career-best .314 average with 12 doubles, 20 home runs, 64 RBI, a .659 SLG%, and a .412 OBP%.

He was vital in UCLA‘s winningest (tied) season in program history. The Bruins won 52 games and notched the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, but failed to advance out of the Los Angeles Regional.

Will Gasparino played in 58 games for UCLA in lone season with Bruins

Gasparino becomes the sixth UCLA outfielder taken in the MLB Draft since 2018, joining Garrett Mitchell (2020), Jake Pries (2019), Jack Stronach (2019), Jeremy Ydens (2019), and Daniel Amaral (2018).

“Gasparino was one of a handful of the top 100 on MLB Pipeline’s Draft Top 250 Prospects list in 2023 to go undrafted and head to college,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “The son of Dodgers long-time scouting executive Billy Gasparino, Will spent his first two years struggling at the University of Texas. A transfer to UCLA and a subsequent change to his setup at the plate unlocked a lot of offensive potential and helped vault him into early-round conversations.

“Even back in his high school years, Gasparino was a huge tower of raw tools. The 6-foot-6 right-handed hitter is capable of hitting the ball as hard and as far as just about anyone in the class. At Texas, he was more spread out in the box, and he never got comfortable. At UCLA, he’s gone back to something closer to what he did in high school, a bit more upright where he feels he can be more athletic. It’s provided more consistent results, though there will always be swing-and-miss in his game, with skeptics fearing his tendency to chase will keep him from producing and tapping into his double plus raw power at the next level.

“While Gasparino is an above-average runner, he hasn’t used that speed to steal bases in college. It does help him play an above-average center field, where his strong arm is also an asset. The team that takes him in the top few rounds will be the one who thinks he can refine his approach just enough to reach his ceiling as a hitter.”