Philip Rivers unsure if he has future in broadcasting after NFL career

Philip Rivers made history by coming back to the NFL five years after he initially retired from the game. Coaching high school football in the meantime was his passion, and then the Indianapolis Colts came calling.

But when speaking to Kay Adams about what’s to come, Adams asked if media was in his future. After all, Rivers has certainly let his personality shine over the last two decades.

Rivers’ second stint with the Colts ended after Indianapolis announced rookie QB Riley Leonard would start Week 18. But who knows if this is the last we see of Rivers around the league.

“I don’t know,” Rivers said on Up and Adams. “I’ve not ruled it out. But every opportunity that’s been close to coming or has come up just hasn’t felt right. I haven’t completely ruled it out. I do think that I would enjoy that. I just don’t know. The one thing I’ve loved since I was however old playing this game and being now as a coach is I’ve been able to have some impact on the score. And, for me, it’s like you might be good at it, talking about it, but I have nothing to do with the outcome of this game.”

The one thing Rivers is hesitant about is the travel schedule of a broadcaster, should he be on a play-by-play and color team. “I was just like I just got out of that, and now I’m about to double the travel,” Rivers said.

Rivers returned after five years of being in retirement for the stretch run to try and salvage the Colts’ playoff hopes. After starter Daniel Jones was affected by injuries in his play, he was eventually hurt enough to be ruled out for the season.

After a 7-1 start, Indy lost seven of their last eight games, including all three starts under Rivers. Now, Leonard will get a change to showcase his skills during the final game.

To be fair to Rivers, who reset his Pro Football Hall of Fame eligibility clock by returning, he had 544 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in his return over three games. Not bad for being out of the game for half of a decade.

Over the course of his career, Rivers has 6,3984 yards, 425 touchdowns, 212 interceptions and a 64.9% completion percentage. He ranks No. 8 all-time in yards and No. 6 in touchdown passes.