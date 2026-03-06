Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks arrested for DUI

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks, who is currently out 4-6 weeks with a broken left hand, was arrested for DUI Friday morning in Scottsdale, AZ. He was taken into custody around 2 AM, and was released around 3:20 AM, TMZ reports.

Prior to suffering the injury, Brooks was averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game in his ninth season in the NBA. Per TMZ, Brooks ‘was respectful and cooperative before being released’.

Along with turning heads thanks to his elevated role with the Phoenix Suns this season, Brooks has garnered a reputation for being one of LeBron James‘ biggest haters. During an appearance on a live stream with Neon earlier this month, Brooks went after the future Hall of Famer.

“I’ll probably say LeBron right now,” Brooks said when asked who the most overrated player in the NBA is. “Overrated. I feel like he overrated right now. I feel like his time is, you know, coming to an end. We gotta pass that on to one of our world guys, like a Luka (Doncic) or Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). One of the legends, though. You’ve got to respect him in that aspect for sure. When you’re on the floor and you’re between those four lines, it doesn’t matter if you’re LeBron James or my grandmother bro. This is war.”

Brooks has primarily been a strong role player over the course of his career until this season. The Phoenix Suns parted ways with future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant and former All-Star Bradley Beal this offseason, leading many to believe the Suns were heading into rebuilding mode. This has not been the case, however, as Phoenix currently sits at seventh in the Western Conference with a 35-27 record.