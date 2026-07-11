Pittsburgh Pirates select Auburn 2B Chris Rembert in 2026 MLB Draft

The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected Auburn second baseman Chris Rembert No. 51 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft. Rembert has been drafted after having two strong seasons with the Tigers.

After being a standout high school baseball player in Florida, Chris Rembert joined Auburn in 2025. During the 2025 season, Rembert batted .344 with a 1.022 OPS in 57 games. He collected 72 hits with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs.

In 2026, Rembert batted .343 with a .858 OPS in 58 games. He tallied 80 hits with four homers and 46 RBIs. Rembert helped Auburn post a 42-22 record and reach the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

Earlier this year, Rembert discussed being a top MLB Draft prospect. “It’s awesome,” he said, per Dan Zielinski III of Baseball Prospect Journal. “That was the ultimate goal. Every kid grows up with the goal of playing in the major leagues. I am just grateful to have the opportunity to potentially accomplish that.”

Rembert also discussed how Auburn helped him develop as a player. “I have always had a strong approach, but coming to Auburn has just sharpened that approach,” Rembert said. “What we do at practice plays a lot into my success. Sticking to my approach and not switching it up based on the pitcher or count has helped. I just stick to who I am and what I am good at.”

Looking at Chris Rembert’s MLB Draft scouting profile

MLB.com ranked Rembert No. 41 in the top draft prospect rankings. The outlet said he has earned comparison to Howie Kendrick and Christian Moore.

“Rembert has some of the best bat speed in college baseball and an advanced approach, though his swing and patience have regressed a bit this spring.” Rembert’s scouting profile reads. “He manages the strike zone very well and focuses on drilling line drives from gap to gap. It’s unclear if he’ll provide more than 15 homers annually because he makes too much groundball contact, though he has the strength and bat speed to do more damage if he turns on more pitches and adds more loft to his compact right-handed stroke.

“Rembert is an average runner with arm strength to match, which limits his usefulness on the bases and in the field. Some scouts once wondered if he’d wind up in left field, but he’s looking more comfortable at second base in college than he did at shortstop in high school.”