Pittsburgh Pirates select LSU OF Derek Curiel in 2026 MLB Draft

LSU outfielder Derek Curiel was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. One of the top prospects from college baseball is off the board.

Curiel played two seasons with the Tigers prior to going into the MLB Draft. He played 58 games this past season and finished with a .353 batting average, six home runs and 46 RBI. Curiel added 82 hits and 18 doubles.

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Overall, Curiel had a .349 batting average in two seasons (126 games). The former LSU standout also had 13 home runs, 101 RBI, 171 hits and 38 doubles.

His versatility is evident as Curiel moved to centerfield for the 2026 season. Curiel won all kinds of individual awards as a true freshman, while LSU went on to win the national championship in 2025. D1 Baseball dubbed him the National Freshman of the Year after hitting .345 with a .990 OPS. A perfect fielding percentage pops up too, adding two outfield assists.

What MLB scouts say about Derek Curiel

“A lean left-handed hitter with excellent bat-to-ball skills, Curiel uses a fluid stroke and mature approach to spray hard line drives all over the field,” Curiel’s scouting report reads. “His swing is somewhat flat and he may not have more than average strength or bat speed, so he might not deliver more than 12-15 homers per season. He resembles Christian Yelich at the same age, though scouts are skeptical that Curiel can match the power gains Yelich made later in his career.

“While scouts debate how much pop Curiel will have, there are fewer concerns about his ability to stay in center field. Though he played left field as a freshman, he has solid speed and looks more comfortable tracking balls up the middle. His arm is fringy but playable in center.”

Curiel’s head coahc at LSU, Jay Johnson, was very complimentary of his outfielder. Even as a freshman, he was key to a national title win.

“He was born to hit,” Johnson said of Curiel during the College World Series. “His disposition, his demeanor is made for hitting with runners on base, made for playing in games like the College World Series. He’ll probably play in the major league World Series someday because he’s got that ‘it factor’ character.”