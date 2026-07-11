Pittsburgh Pirates select North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro in 2026 MLB Draft

North Carolina right-handed pitcher Jason DeCaro was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. The righty is now off the board.

DeCaro had a career-year in 2026, going 11-3 in 19 games (19 starts) on the mound. He had two complete games as well.

This spring, DeCaro had 97.1 innings pitched, 99 strikeouts and a 2.87 ERA. In total, DeCaro has a 26-7 record for the Tar Heels, a 3.46 ERA, 270.1 innings pitched and 247 strikeouts.

DeCaro was integral to the Tar Heels’ rotation this season, helping them reach the College World Series. However, UNC fell in the finals to Oklahoma.

In high school, DeCaro was ranked as the fifth top prospect from the state of New York by Perfect Game. He was a two-year letterman at St. Anthony’s for coach Paul Parsolano, and voted 2023 NSCHSAA Player of the Year, hitting .340 with four home runs and posting a 2.31 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched.

What MLB scouts are saying about Jason DeCaro

DeCaro has good stuff, but plenty of room to develop as a pro. It might take some time, especially with his numbers in velocity.

“While DeCaro gets outs, he doesn’t miss a lot of bats or land his secondary pitches in the zone consistently,” DeCaro’s MLB scouting report read. “His fastball has ordinary velocity (91-94 mph, peak of 97) and shape and relies on generating weak contact. His fading low-80s changeup has regressed a bit during his junior season and is now more of an average offering, as are his tight low-80s slider and upper-70s curveball.

“DeCaro keeps batters off balance by sequencing his pitches well and he throws consistent strikes from an upright delivery. Unless he improves the velocity and quality of his arsenal, he profiles more as a durable high-floor starter than someone who will pitch in the front half of a rotation. He’s extremely young for a college junior (20 years, three months on Draft day) but doesn’t have a lot of projection remaining in his strong 6-foot-5 frame.”