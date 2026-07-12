Pittsburgh Pirates selects Georgia 3B Tre Phelps in 2026 MLB Draft

Georgia third baseman Tre Phelps was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 258 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Phelps enjoyed a decorated career at Georgia, which spanned three seasons and 166 games. The Atlanta native accrued a career .334 batting average with 36 doubles, 44 home runs, 155 RBI, a .610 SLG%, and a .440 OBP%.

He was named a First Team All-American by three publications (ABCA, College Baseball Foundation, NCBWA) this season, along with earning All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team honors.

With Phelps serving as a major contributor for the Bulldogs, Georgia compiled a 139-48 (58-32) record from 2024-26 with an SEC Regular Season Championship (first since 2008), an SEC Tournament Championship (first in program history), and an appearance in the Men’s College World Series this past season (first since 2008).

Tre Phelps played in 166 games for Georgia across three seasons

Phelps becomes the sixth Georgia third baseman selected in the MLB Draft dating back to 2000, joining Cory Acton (2022), Riley King (2019), Aaron Schunk (2019), Marshall Szabo (2004), and Lee Mitchell (2003).

“Phelps starred as a freshman for the Bulldogs and with the U.S. collegiate national team in 2024. That put him in position to become a first-rounder as a 2025, but a rough sophomore season killed his chances before he withdrew from the Draft in mid-July,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He has rebounded this spring, helping Georgia win the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and hitting his way back into the top three rounds.

“Phelps generates tremendous bat speed from the right side of the plate, showing the ability to catch up to high-end velocity and produce impressive exit velocities. He has done a better job of staying under control at the plate in 2026, though he still chases too many pitches and is vulnerable to sliders. He has the tools to become a solid hitter with 25-homer power and enhances his on-base ability by getting hit by pitches (30 in 54 regular-season games).

“Phelps posts fringy run times out of the batter’s box but can flash solid speed on occasion. The biggest question facing him is where he’ll play in pro ball after trying all four corners as well as second base with the Bulldogs. He has spent the most time at third base but he lacks infield actions and possesses just average arm strength, making the hot corner a tough fit at the next level. Left field may be his best-case scenario and he could wind up at first base.”