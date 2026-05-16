Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 schedule: CBS Sports reveals one good, bad thing for upcoming season

With the 2026 schedule in place, the Pittsburgh Steelers now know when and where they will play each week. Following the release, CBS Sports’ John Breech broke down one good and one bad thing for the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh has to travel 14,183 miles this year, with the majority of those coming on the trip to Paris to take on the New Orleans Saints. Otherwise, only one road game – in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans – is outside the Eastern time zone. That, according to CBS Sports, is one of the good things about the Steelers’ schedule.

The Steelers, of course, are still facing a question at quarterback since Aaron Rodgers still has not officially signed with the franchise. While the NFL Network reported he is likely to return in 2026, a deal is not yet done. Should he come back, though, he won’t have to travel too far from the East Coast.

“The Steelers have one of the most manageable travel schedules in the NFL this year,” Breech wrote. “Yes, they do go to Paris, but outside of that, they’ll only play one other game outside of the Eastern Time Zone during the entire season and that won’t come until Week 17. Assuming Aaron Rodgers is under center this year, cutting down on the travel miles can be a good thing for a 42-year-old QB who will be 43 before the season is over.”

The ‘bad’ of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule

On the flip side, the back end of the Steelers’ 2026 schedule doesn’t seem like it will be easy. Pittsburgh will face six teams that made the playoffs a year ago, including four straight from Week 11 to Week 14. The franchise has made the postseason five of the last six seasons, but the journey back to the playoffs will have its challenges.

“If the Steelers want to make the playoffs, they’re going to have navigate their way through a rough stretch starting in Week 11,” Breech wrote. “The Steelers will start that stretch with a game against the Eagles and then they’ll get just five days to prepare for their Black Friday game against the Broncos. After that, they’ll play a Texans team in Week 13 that destroyed them in the playoffs.

“Finally, in Week 14, they’ll travel to Jacksonville for a Monday night game. That’s four straight games against teams that made the playoffs last year and all four are expected to be good this year.