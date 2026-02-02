Pittsburgh Steelers announce new additions as 2026 coaching staff comes together

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced new additions to the coaching staff for the 2026 season. On Tuesday, the Steelers named James Campen offensive line coach, Jahri Evans assistant offensive line coach, Ramon Chinyoung Sr. running backs coach, Adam Henry receivers coach, and Tom Arth will remain as quarterbacks coach. Earlier in the day, the Steelers named Jason Simmons defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach, Scott McCurley inside linebackers coach, and Steve Scarnecchia chief of staff.

This news comes after it was reported that the Steelers hired Frank Cignetti Jr. to be part of the offensive staff under new head coach Mike McCarthy. Frank Cignetti Jr., who spent this past season as the offensive coordinator at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is the son of legendary coach Frank Cignetti Sr. and the brother of Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

McCarthy’s coaching staff is coming together quickly. Steelers fans are hoping that the new staff can get the team over the hump and reach the Super Bowl sooner rather than later.

How the Steelers will look as the coaching staff comes together

Last week, McCarthy detailed his plan for the Steelers’ offense. “I’m a believer in the tradition of the West Coast offense,” he said, per Mike Pristua of Steelers.com. “And the first thing that always came to mind was the offense needs to be built to make the quarterback successful. As simplistic as it is, that starts with running the football. I mean, you have to run the football, because if you don’t run the football and you don’t tailor your protection schemes and the action-pass game to the run game, obviously it’s not going to affect the defense and have the benefits of what you’re looking for.”

McCarthy also shared his plans for the defense that will be led by new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. “The defensive system has been here since 1992. It came here with Coach Cowher (head coach Bill) and (defensive coordinator) Dom Capers. I’ve always been a fan of it. I always thought it was the toughest one to compete against as an offensive coach, part of the reason I went to it in Green Bay.

“We’re putting the staff together, but ideally we want to keep the language the same. Those are big decisions when you come in here because when you have something that works the way it’s worked here for so long, I think you should try to do everything you can to build off that, if possible.”

McCarthy takes over for Mike Tomlin, who was the Steelers’ head coach for 19 seasons. During his time in Pittsburgh, Tomlin led the team to a Super Bowl title, and he never had a losing season.