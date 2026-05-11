The Pittsburgh Steelers have locked in Chris Boswell for the long haul. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Boswell and the team are in agreement on a four-year contract worth $28 million.

Boswell joins an elite group of kicking contracts in NFL history with the deal from the Steelers. Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys and kicker Brandon Aubrey agreed to a contract extension for the same length and dollar amount. Per Schefter, the two are tied for the highest-paid kicking contracts in NFL history.

Just how close were Aubrey and Boswell to previous kicking contract extensions? Spotrac reports Ka’imi Fairbairn is making $6.5 million per year, while Harrison Butker is making $6.4 million per year. Jake Elliott ($5.6 million) and Cameron Dicker ($5.501 million) round out the top five, per Spotrac.

Kicking in the NFL for more than a decade, Boswell is an undrafted kicker out of Rice. He has been with the Steelers since 2015 and has hit 90% or more of his field goals in seven of his 11 seasons in the NFL. This past season, Boswell was 27-of-32 (84.4%) on his field goal attempts, but was 9-of-11 from 50+ yards. He was also an impressive 42-of-43 on extra points.

Boswell contract further puts Rodgers’ future with Steelers into question

While they play very different positions, the contract for Boswell adds further questions about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future. The Steelers continue to wait on his decision of whether or not he will play next year and it appears to be more about Rodgers waiting if the team is able to sign other players like Boswell.

Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan recently updated the latest on the Steelers and Rodgers prior to the Boswell deal. Khan appeared to feel good about the talks between the two sides.

“We’ve had positive communications,” Khan said. “I know Coach has talked to him, I’ve talked to him. I, obviously, communicate with his representatives. We’ve had good conversations throughout the process. That’s how it is. It’s part of the process. But it’s been good. It’s been positive.”