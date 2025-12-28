When the NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf two games for getting into a physical altercation with a Detroit Lions fan last Sunday, that meant he would lose $45 million in future guarantees. Metcalf’s contract notes that if he “fails… to practice or play with the Club for any reason,” which includes “Player’s suspension by the NFL or Club for Conduct Detrimental,” his guarantees “will be NULL AND VOID.”

But according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the Steelers have decided not to void the contract guarantees. The suspension will still cost Metcalf $555,556 in salary.

Ryan Kennedy, a Lions season-ticket holder for 15 seasons, held a press conference on Friday to address the situation and ask Metcalf to correct the narrative about what happened to spark the confrontation. CBS cameras caught Metcalf approach Kennedy in the stands, aggressively grab him by his shirt before swatting at Kennedy’s face and walking back to the Steelers bench.

“It is really hard to get me upset,” Kennedy said. “There are two things, animal abuse and racism, that make me hot right away. I can feel my face get all warm. So, I guess I want to be crystal clear about one thing. I did not use any racial slurs. No hate speech. None of that stuff.

“I’m a 15-year season ticket holder for the Lions and I’ve never done that at all. Dekaylin, if you’re watching this man, if you could just say that, please. My family’s getting threats and stuff. It’s not cool. Whether you said that or not, I’m sure you didn’t want that to happen to my family. Even if you did, I forgive you man.”

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, a source close to Metcalf said Kennedy allegedly directed a derogatory comment toward Metcalf’s mother and used a racial slur toward the receiver. Kennedy however claimed that Metcalf reacted because he was called by his full legal name, which he continued to do on Friday.

On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the situation with Metcalf. “He did explain to me why he did what he did, and I certainly don’t condone the behavior, but I support DK. I really don’t have a lot to add other than what I just told you.

“I think he has a hearing this afternoon, an appeals hearing. And I certainly don’t want to weigh in prior to that. And certainly, I’ve heard more recently that there might be legal ramifications, and so I better be careful about what I say and how I say it.”

