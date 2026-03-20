Concern swept through the football world on Friday regarding Pittsburgh Steelers legend “Mean” Joe Greene. In a turn of events for this particular case, it was thankfully all based on misinformation.

According to TMZ Sports, the iconic NFL franchise quickly shut down a viral rumor claiming the team legend in Greene had passed away. The organization confirmed the report was “not accurate,” putting to rest widespread speculation that had rapidly spread across social media.

The false report initially gained traction online, prompting an outpouring of tributes for Greene, as he’s one of the more iconic figures in NFL history. Fans and former players alike reacted to the news, highlighting just how impactful Greene remains decades after his playing career ended.

Fortunately, those tributes turned into relief once the truth emerged. The 79-year-old Greene is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive linemen to ever play the game, and he remains with us in the land of the living.

A cornerstone of the Steelers’ legendary “Steel Curtain” defense, he helped lead the franchise to four Super Bowl titles during a dominant era in the 1970s. His combination of power and leadership made him the face of a defense that defined a dynasty.

Over the course of his 13-year career, Greene recorded 77.5 sacks, 16 fumble recoveries and earned 10 Pro Bowl selections. He was also named NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice and later honored as the league’s Man of the Year. A testament not only to his on-field dominance, but also his impact off it.

The Steelers have long ensured Greene’s legacy remains front and center. His No. 75 jersey is retired, and he has been inducted into both the team’s Hall of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also remains the last surviving member of the iconic Steel Curtain unit, a group that helped redefine defensive football.

Alas, moments like this one serve as a reminder of both the power and danger of viral misinformation. In a matter of hours, an unverified report spread across platforms, sparking emotional reactions from fans around the world.

In this case, though, there’s a happy ending. “Mean” Joe Greene is still very much here, and his legendary status in the game of football remains as strong as ever. Have a Coca-Cola for him on this glorious Friday.