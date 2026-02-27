Report: Pittsburgh Steelers draw harsh reviews on 2026 NFLPA report card

Earlier this month, the NFL won a grievance that ultimately meant the league would not be able to release its annual team report cards. But ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler obtained the results for each team, and the Pittsburgh Steelers drew especially harsh reviews.

The Steelers ranked No. 32, dead last, in the voting, according to a copy of the report cards obtained by ESPN. Only the head coach, former headman Mike Tomlin, received an A. Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman received the next-highest grade at an A-minus.

Notably, the Steelers received F grades in two categories: treatment of families and team travel. Pittsburgh also got two F-minuses in home game field and locker room. The franchise also had the league’ slowest-rated home field, which is a new category, and ESPN reported came “by a wide margin.”

“Players cite inadequate maintenance and excessive wear from hosting local college and high school games,” the survey said, via ESPN. “Players across the league note the poor condition of the field and emphasize the need for investment to bring it up to standard.”

Ownership also received a D-minus, with the reviews expressing displeasure with Art Rooney II. The survey said Rooney showed a lack of “willingness to invest in facilities, a trend reflected in the Steelers’ poor facility ratings across the board.” Other notable grades include a B-minus for food/dining area, C for training room and C-plus for general manager Omar Khan.

The NFL won its grievance Feb. 13, which appeared to mean the NFLPA would not be able to keep conducting its surveys, according to ESPN. However, the union said it would continue doing so even if they could not become public, and the report cards for 2025 were already collected.

“The ruling upholds our right to survey players and share the results with players and clubs,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “While we strongly disagree with the restriction on making those results public, that limitation does not stop the program or its impact. Players will continue to receive the results, and teams will continue to hear directly from their locker rooms.

“Importantly, the arbitrator rejected the NFL’s characterization of the process, finding the Team Report Cards to be fair, balanced, and increasingly positive over time. Our methodology is sound. The Team Report Cards exist to serve players. That mission remains unchanged. We will continue working to ensure players’ experiences are heard, respected, and acted on – by their teams, by their union, and wherever else possible.”