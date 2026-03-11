New Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is bringing a familiar face along with him. Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Brock Hoffman is signing with the Steelers, according to Jordan Schultz. Hoffman was non-tendered by the Cowboys and allowed him to hit free agency. Now, he lands a one-year deal with another historic NFL franchise.

“Sources: The #Steelers are signing former #Cowboys C/G Brock Hoffman to a 1-year, $2.5M deal — reuniting with HC Mike McCarthy,” Schultz said via X. “The 26-year-old Hoffman started 14 games over the last two years, proving to be a valuable depth piece at C and both G spots.”

Seven of the starts for Hoffman came this past season. Six of them were in the middle of the year, getting out there beginning Week 3, all the way until Week 8. This was mainly due to starting center Cooper Beebe being down due to an injury. Still, Hoffman put together a good shift as the Cowboys were one of the NFL’s top offenses.

The finale vs. the New York Giants is the final time Hoffman trotted out there as a starter for the Cowboys. He is now hoping to do the same up in Pittsburgh, getting a fresh start. This will be just the second team Hoffman has ever played for after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

McCarthy is getting another chance as a head coach in the league. Obviously, his tenure in Dallas did not fully work out. But there were times when the Cowboys felt like they were close to putting it all together. Not too much crossover has taken place but Hoffman certainly provides that.

Pittsburgh Steelers sign Cam Heyward to contract extension

Cam Heyward’s one-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers includes $32.25 million in total value, NFL Network reported Tuesday. It also has $16.25 million in guarantees.

Heyward’s deal is the largest for an NFL defensive player age 36 or older, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. By adding the extra year, the Steelers will create nearly $5.5 million in salary cap space. The first year of Heyward’s contract is guaranteed, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

There were questions about whether Heyward would continue playing after his 15th season in the NFL, all of which have been with the Steelers. The 2026 season was set to be the last year of his deal.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report