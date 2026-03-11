Veteran defensive back Darnell Savage is reportedly on the move. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Savage is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season. It’s a one-year deal between the two. A nice piece for the Steelers to add to the backend of the secondary.

Last year was a bit of a journey for Savage. Three different teams put him on the field, beginning with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Two games were spent there before moving on to the Washington Commanders, where most of his time was spent. Washington played Savage in eight games. Most of the work came as a defensive player but special teams snaps were mixed in there.

Finally, the Buffalo Bills had Savage for two games during the season. One of those even turned into a start in the finale against the New York Jets. In total, Savage recorded 18 tackles, forced a fumble, and defended three passes.

Then came the playoffs in a Bills uniform. Savage did not play in the Wild Card Round vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, his former team. But he did take the field in the Divisional Round in what turned into a loss against the Denver Broncos.

For the circus Savage went through in ’25, the first five years of his career were pretty stable. The Green Bay Packers were considered home after being a first-round pick of the organization in 2019. In 72 appearances for the Packers, 69 of them were starts. His role during a few good years in Green Bay certainly cannot be overlooked.

Pittsburgh Steelers add dynamic running back via free agency

Rico Dowdle will be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the former Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers running back is set to sign a contract with the Steelers when free agency begins this week.

Dowdle spent the 2025 season with the Panthers after spending his first five seasons with the Cowboys. The former South Carolina running back signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Panthers in March of last year, and he finished the season with 1,076 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 17 games with 11 starts.

During his time with the Cowboys, Rico Dowdle saw his most action in 2024, and he took advantage of the opportunity. In 16 games with 15 starts, Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns on 235 carries.

On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report