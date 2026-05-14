Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: NFL officially announces full 2026 slate

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get ready to begin a new era in 2026, the full schedule is officially out. The NFL announced the full slate on Thursday.

This season will be the first since Mike Tomlin’s resignation as the Steelers underwent their first coaching search since 2007. Mike McCarthy is now in as head coach, though there are still questions about whether Aaron Rodgers will officially be back at quarterback in 2026.

Still, the McCarthy era will begin at home in Week 1. Here is the Steelers’ full 2026 schedule, with primetime games noted, as well as the international game.

Week 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons – Sept. 13, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

– Sept. 13, 1 p.m. ET, FOX Week 2: at New England Patriots – Sept. 20, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

– Sept. 20, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Sept. 27, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

– Sept. 27, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Week 4: at Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football) – Oct. 1, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

(Thursday Night Football) – Oct. 1, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video Week 5: vs. Indianapolis Colts – Oct. 11, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

– Oct. 11, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Week 6: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Oct. 18, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

– Oct. 18, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Week 7: at New Orleans Saints (in Paris, France) – Oct. 25, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

(in Paris, France) – Oct. 25, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns – Nov. 1, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

– Nov. 1, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday Night Football) – Nov. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

(Sunday Night Football) – Nov. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Week 11: at Philadelphia Eagles – Nov. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

– Nov. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS Week 12: vs. Denver Broncos (Black Friday) – Nov. 27, 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video

(Black Friday) – Nov. 27, 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video Week 13: vs. Houston Texans (Sunday Night Football) – Dec. 6, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

(Sunday Night Football) – Dec. 6, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Week 14: at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football) – Dec. 14, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

(Monday Night Football) – Dec. 14, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN Week 15: vs. Baltimore Ravens – Dec. 20, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

– Dec. 20, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Week 16: vs. Carolina Panthers – TBD

– TBD Week 17: at Tennessee Titans – Jan. 3, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

– Jan. 3, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Week 18: at Baltimore Ravens – TBD

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get ready for the 2026 season, they’re once again facing questions about whether Rodgers will be the quarterback. He helped lead the franchise to a postseason berth last year but was non-committal about his future following the playoff loss to the Houston Texans. Rumors then continued to swirl into the offseason.

While NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers is likely to return this year, a deal still has not come together. General manager Omar Khan recently had high praise for the veteran quarterback, though, and said “good” conversations have taken place.

“We had a really cool year with Aaron last year,” Khan said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I know we didn’t reach our goal, which is to win a Super Bowl. Aaron came in last summer and we got to know him and he got to know us. It was pretty cool. Didn’t really know him. and got to know him. Good person, really intelligent person. I’ve said before, pound-for-pound, one of the toughest people I’ve ever been around. He really is.

“We’ve had positive communications. I know Coach has talked to him, I’ve talked to him. I, obviously, communicate with his representatives. We’ve had good conversations throughout the process. That’s how it is. It’s part of the process. But it’s been good. It’s been positive.”