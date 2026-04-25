The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Everette is now in the NFL after spending the last four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Daylen Everette began his Georgia career in 2022 and played every game as a reserve that season. In 14 games, Everette collected 13 tackles and a pass breakup while helping the team win a national championship.

In 2023, Everette became a starter and recorded 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, and five pass breakups in 14 games. The following year, Everette was selected to the All-SEC Third Team after posting 58 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 14 games. This past season, Everette was selected to the AP All-SEC First Team after tallying 50 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and one interception.

In February, Everette revealed how playing at Georgia made him a confident corner. “Georgia is one of the best programs in the country, so when you’re going against the best every day, you have the confidence that you can play against anyone in the country,” he said, per On3|Rivals’ Jed May. “That’s one thing that brings confidence. But at the same time, you’ve got to have your own confidence as well. That’s something I felt like I was definitely confident.”

Everette played high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He was ranked No. 33 in the 2022 On3|Rivals National Industry Rankings.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Daylen Everette

Now that Everette is in the NFL, will he be an impact player? NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared is what the 21-year-old brings to the table.

“Smooth athlete with good size, length, and foot agility as an inside/outside option. Everette started 41 games at Georgia, including several high-leverage affairs,” Zierlein said. “He’s well-built with run-through pop when he wants to dial it up. He’s controlled and patient from press, forcing wider release stems, and does a nice job of mirroring breaks when in-phase.

“Everette appears to lack make-up speed and sudden acceleration from transitions, so when he gets behind, he tends to stay behind. He’s willing in run support but is more of a drag-down tackler.”