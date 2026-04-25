The Pittsburgh Steelers selected offensive lineman Gennings Dunker in the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 96 overall pick in the third round. Dunker spent five seasons at Iowa, where he amassed 47 career appearances, including 38 starts.

In the 2025 campaign, Dunker was instrumental to Iowa’s offensive line winning the Joe Moore Award, annually given to the best front five in the country. For his efforts, Dunker received All-Big Ten First-Team honors from the league’s media.

Dunker played high school football at Lena-Winslow (IL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 604 overall player and No. 34 interior offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Dunker turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound standout logged a 1.83-second 10-yard split and a 32.5-inch vertical jump.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Gennings Dunker

Analysts don’t expect Gennings Dunker’s success to necessarily fall off at the next level. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of Dunker’s abilities and NFL potential.

“Dunker is a three-year starter with a pro-ready frame but limited athleticism that is likely to push him inside to guard,” Zierlein wrote. “He plays with average pad level, heavy hands and enough upper-body power to displace defenders if he plays with more consistent hand placement.

“His lateral quickness is average and his movements in space are mechanical, leading to difficulty making needed adjustments. The move inside should accentuate his play strength and allow him to get on top of opponents more quickly, but sub-package rushers and gaming fronts could be an ongoing challenge.”