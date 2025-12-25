The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran cornerback Tre Flowers to the 53-man active roster on Christmas Day. He joins the Steelers after playing two games for the Detroit Lions this season.

Flowers began his NFL career in 2018, when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He spent four seasons in Seattle and then went on to play for multiple teams in the next four years.

During his time in Seattle, Flowers played in 47 games and tallied 212 tackles, two sacks, 16 passes defended, and three interceptions. He recorded both of his sacks and all three of his interceptions during the 2019 season.

In October 2021, the Seahawks waived Flowers, but the Cincinnati Bengals quickly picked him up. Flowers finished the 2021 season with the Bengals and then re-signed with the team in 2022. He played in 15 games for the Bengals during the 2022 season and then signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, where he played in all 17 games.

More on Tre Flowers’ NFL career

Last year, Flowers played in four games for the Jacksonville Jaguars and one game with the Indianapolis Colts. He then signed with the Chicago Bears this summer, but he was released from the team at the start of the regular season. The former Oklahoma State star signed with the Lions in October and was released from the team on Dec. 1.

The Steelers signed Flowers after the NFL suspended wide receiver DK Metcalf for two games due to his altercation with a fan during the game against the Detroit Lions last weekend. Pittsburgh is dealing with some injuries in the secondary, as cornerbacks Brandin Echols and James Pierre appeared on this week’s injury report for the Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Sunday is a big game for the Steelers, as they are competing for a spot in the playoffs. If they win against the Browns, they will clinch the AFC North and host a wild-card playoff game. The Steelers can also clinch the division if the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.