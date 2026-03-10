Pittsburgh Steelers sign P Cameron Johnston to one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that they have signed punter Cameron Johnston to a one-year contract. He was previously with the Steelers in 2024 and spent time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants last year.

During the 2025 season, Cameron Johnston punted four times for the Giants for a 45.5-yard average. While in Buffalo, Johnston punted seven times for a 44-yard average. He played in four games between the two teams.

In 2024, Johnston only punted twice for the Steelers before suffering a season-ending injury during the season-opener. The 34-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Steelers in March 2024 and was released by the team in August 2025.

Johnston began his NFL career in 2017, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. He was with the Eagles for four seasons and finished fourth in the NFL in punting yards (3,318) and net punting yards (2,2924) in 2020.

More on Cameron Johnston’s NFL career

In 2021, Johnston signed with the Houston Texans and led the NFL in punting yards (4,108) and total punts (88) during the 2021 season. During the 2023 season, Johnston played in 13 games for Houston, punting 66 times for 3,145 yards. In Week 8 of the 2023 season, Johnston recorded a 74-yard punt, the longest in team history.

Before joining the NFL, Johnston played four seasons at Ohio State where he was named Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year in 2016. He was also part of the 2014 squad the won the national championship.

Johnston is originally from Geelong, Victoria, Australia. In a 2024 interview with Steelers Takeaways, Johnston revealed his mentors starting out as an NFL punter.

“Nathan Chapman at Pro Kick Australia – he was a big reason I got into punting. I played Australian rules football but that didn’t work out for me,” he said. “But I found out about his program afterwards and have relied on him now for the past 11-to-12 years. Without him I wouldn’t be here. His mentorship and coaching – he’s done a wonderful job with the program and there are so many guys he’s sent now to the NFL.”