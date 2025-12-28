Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Inactives for Week 17 matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for Sunday’s Week 17 road game against the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh will be down multiple starters.
The most notable absence is outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who is inactive for the third consecutive week due to a lung issue. Watt did return to practice this week in a limited capacity.
Offensively, the Steelers are without some key pieces. Those include wide receiver Calvin Austin III and guard Isaac Seumalo. In addition, leading wideout DK Metcalf is out, handed a two-game suspension as a result of a physical altercation with a Detroit Lions fan last Sunday.
Down multiple bodies at wide receiver, second-year pro Roman Wilson will draw back into the lineup. Wilson has been a healthy scratch the last three weeks.
“I think it’s a really good opportunity for guys to step up,” wide receiver Ben Skowronek said. “Obviously, missing him will be big, but it’s going to be an opportunity for us to step up and still have to win the game. So, whatever, however that happens, whoever steps up, we’ve just got to do it, we’ve got to win.”
The Steelers are playing Sunday for a chance to clinch the AFC North title. Pittsburgh needs a win or a tie to do it.
Steelers Week 17 inactives
QB Will Howard (3rd QB)
WR Calvin Austin III
RB Kaleb Johnson
CB Brandin Echols
CB James Pierre
OG Isaac Seumalo
LB T.J. Watt
Browns Week 17 inactives
QB Dillion Gabriel
CB Myles Harden
C Kendrick Green
T Jeremiah Byers
WR Jamari Thrash
TE David Njoku
DT Sam Kamara