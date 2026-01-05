Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Inactives for Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for the Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. For the Sunday Night Football matchup, the Steelers will be without six players, including cornerback Tre Flowers and QB Will Howard, who will act as the team’s emergency third quarterback.

Steelers fans are happy to see that T.J. Watt is not on the inactive list. The All-Pro edge rusher hasn’t played since the Steelers last faced the Ravens on Dec. 7, due to a lung injury suffered after an accident that occurred while he was receiving dry needling treatment at the team’s facility. Watt underwent surgery on Dec. 10.

“I got dry needling at the facility. Didn’t feel right shortly afterwards. I was in a significant amount of pain,” Watt told reporters about the incident, per Nick Shook of NFL.com. “Ended up going to the hospital and getting surgery. Recovery was different because it was something I wasn’t used to, but I’m very thankful for everybody here, very thankful for Dr. (Ryan M.) Levy at UPMC for taking good care of me and helping guide this whole process back. It’s been very unique, but I feel really good sitting here today.”

Steelers are looking to win their first division title since 2020

Watt also said he was looking forward to facing the Ravens for the AFC North title. “I feel pretty good. Honestly, I don’t know if I could say that a week ago, but I feel really good,” Watt said. “I feel really confident about the week of practice, and I’m excited to play.”

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is happy that Watt has returned to the lineup. “We’re going to need all the tools we can get,” Heyward said, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “Baltimore’s coming here and having T.J. back definitely stabilizes our group. But we’re not just looking to throw him out there and everybody be scared. We need T.J. to play T.J. ball.”

The Steelers are looking to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive season and win the AFC North for the first time since the 2020 season. If Pittsburgh wins and reaches the playoffs, the team will seek its first postseason win since the 2017 season.