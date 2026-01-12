Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans: Inactives for wild-card playoff game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for the wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans. The good news for the Steelers is that they come into the game relatively healthy, as just one player (OL Isaac Seumalo) didn’t practice on Saturday, but that was because he was just getting some rest. The seven Steelers who are inactive are wide receiver Roman Wilson, running back Kaleb Johnson, cornerback Tre Flowers, linebacker Jeremiah Moon, offensive tackle Jack Driscoll, defensive tackle Logan Lee, and Will Howard is the third quarterback.

Having players healthy is key for Pittsburgh, a team that is looking for its first playoff win since the 2016 season. Pro Bowl edge rusher TJ Watt returned to action last week after missing the last three games due to lung issues. After practice on Saturday, Watt gave an update on his health.

“I feel great,” Watt said, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “Really confident with how last week went. Body feels really good. Extra day is really helpful, obviously, for a lot of guys in this locker room. I’m just excited to go out and play in front of Steelers Nation again.”

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers will make 22nd career playoff start vs. Texans

Watt was a big reason the Steelers beat the Ravens to win the AFC North title, recording two tackles, a quarterback hit, and an interception while playing 83 percent of the snaps. He finished the regular season with 55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, eight passes defended, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, a two fumble recoveries.

Aaron Rodgers was also on the injury report with a left wrist injury, but he fully participated in practice all week. This will be the 22nd career playoff start for the Steelers quarterback, and he would love nothing more than to help the Steelers go on a run in what could be his final NFL season.

Last week, Rodgers spoke to reporters about his relationship with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. “It started back in April when I came out here and visited with him, and then the conversations that we had during those months,” Rodgers said, per Jim Wexell of Steelers.com. “I’ve enjoyed my time with Mike immensely. Mike is a phenomenal leader. He’s great in front of the room. We have our meetings Wednesdays and Thursday mornings with the quarterbacks that are really, really helpful, seeing his perspective on the plan, on the opponent every single week. So it’s been a great experience.”