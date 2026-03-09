Report: Police responded to multiple 911 calls from ex-girlfriend before James Pearce Jr. arrest

Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. was arrested February 7 in Doral, Fla., following a domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend and Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson. In the weeks leading up to Pearce’s arrest for allegedly ramming his Lamborghini SUV into Jackson’s car, police responded to seven phone calls from his unidentified girlfriend that she was being stalked and harrassed, according to a new report from ESPN.

Per the report, Pearce was told by police on Jan. 13 to stay away from the home of the woman described as his ex-girlfriend after officers were repeatedly dispatched to the Doral residence between November and the day of Pearce’s arrest. On Jan. 28, the woman identified Pearce as the subject of a domestic disturbance complaint. Pearce reportedly attempted to enter the home he occasionally shared with her, who was “in fear” after Pearce allegedly damaged the door of the residence.

Pearce was not present when officers arrived. She then left the residence and went to a hotel to “avoid further incidents.”

On Nov. 24 around 11 p.m. ET, one day after the Falcons played in New Orleans, police responded to a domestic disturbance call in which she said Pearce “came to her residence, knocked on the door and called a landline ‘various times.'” She refused to open the door and told him to leave.

Additional calls were made throughout January and early February. On Feb. 2, police were notified by a security guard that Pearce had been stalking his client.

Full details of James Pearce Jr. arrest:

Five days later, the incident took place in which Pearce followed Jackson’s car and tried to open her car door at a red light. Pearce reportedly pursued Jackson and allegedly crashed his car into hers twice in an attempt to keep her from contacting police. When police arrived, Pearce was standing outside his car. He then allegedly got back inside his car and drove away. A police chase ensued, where Pearce crashed his car at an intersection. He fled on foot, where police captured him. Pearce allegedly resisted arrest.

Pearce was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

Pearce was released the following day with a bond of $20,500. His arrest is being viewed “under the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said last month.

The Falcons selected Pearce with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pearce made 17 appearances and three starts for the Falcons this past season He recorded 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. He received the third most votes for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.