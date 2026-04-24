Police zero in on person of interest in Greg Biffle home burglary

The investigation into the burglary at the home of late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle has taken a significant step forward. However, answers remain limited at the moment.

According to a report from WBTV, authorities have identified a “person of interest” in connection with the break-in that occurred earlier this year at Biffle’s Mooresville, North Carolina, residence. While no arrests have been made as of April 23, law enforcement activity ramped up this week as officials executed multiple search warrants tied to the case.

Deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office conducted searches at a home in Lincoln County and a business in Mooresville, signaling what appears to be the most concrete development since the January burglary. Authorities confirmed that electronic devices were seized from the Lincoln County residence, though no stolen items from Biffle’s home were recovered. No materials were taken from the Mooresville business.

Despite the activity, investigators have remained tight-lipped. The identity of the person of interest has not been disclosed, and officials have not clarified how, or if, that individual is directly connected to either location searched.

The burglary itself remains a troubling chapter in an already tragic timeline. The break-in occurred on Jan. 7, just weeks after Biffle, his wife Cristina, two of their children and three others were killed in a devastating plane crash near Statesville Regional Airport. According to incident reports, the suspect entered the home around 11 p.m. and spent an extended period inside.

Among the items reported stolen were approximately $30,000 in cash, NASCAR memorabilia, two Glock handguns and a backpack. Surveillance footage later released by authorities showed the suspect moving throughout the residence, though no immediate arrests followed.

At the time, investigators noted they were working with race teams and industry connections in an effort to track any stolen memorabilia that might surface. That effort now appears to be part of a broader push as the case evolves.

Moreover, Thursday’s search also provided a brief, if tense, moment on the scene. A man seen leaving the Lincoln County property declined to comment when approached by reporters, responding bluntly when asked about law enforcement activity.

For now, the case remains open. Authorities continue to pursue leads, and while identifying a person of interest marks progress, the lack of recovered items and absence of charges underscores how much remains unresolved.

For the Biffle family, and a NASCAR community still processing a profound loss, closure has yet to come. Hopefully it’ll be here soon.