Polo shirt from Tiger Woods arrest sells out after DUI mugshot goes viral

In one of the more bizarre twists in the Tiger Woods saga, the blue polo shirt that he was wearing during his arrest is reportedly flying off the shelves. Fans can’t get enough of the look.

According to cllct, a media site for collectibles, the Cosmic Blue Review Polo shirts that Tiger Woods was wearing at the time of his mugshot have sold out on Sun Day Red. What’s more, the shirt has now become a popular secondary market item for resales.

“Prices are surging on secondary markets, with bids well over $300,” cllct wrote on Twitter. The shirt originally retailed at $125.

Of course, the news of Tiger Woods’ latest arrest drove the sports news cycle over the weekend. He was involved in a rollover crash on Friday afternoon in Jupiter Island, Fla.

Woods was arrested on misdemeanor charges of DUI. He blew a .000 on the breathalyzer, but refused a urinalysis, which led to the arrest. Police said they did not believe alcohol played a role, and a police report showed he had hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time, according to TMZ.

Tiger Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday. A few hours later, he announced his decision to step away and prioritize his health.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Tiger Woods is a 15-time major championship winner, second all-time to Jack Nicklaus (18). His five green jackets also rank second behind Nicklaus’ six. A winner of 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour, Woods is still tied for first all-time with Sam Snead but has not played a competitive round of golf since 2024.

On3’s Nick Kosko and Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.