Powerhouse Hobbs, now known as Royce Keys, makes WWE debut in Royal Rumble Match

Powerhouse Hobbs, now known as Royce Keys, made his WWE debut as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hobbs was reported to have signed with the company after his AEW contract expired earlier this month.

Keys, 35, has officially made the jump to WWE after a near six-year run in AEW. The former Hobbs has undergone a name change, and it’s very personal to him. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Royce is the name of his youngest son. Keys is the maiden name of his late mother.

During his time in AEW, Keys became a one-time TNT champion and World Trios champion (with Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe). His last appearance for AEW ended up being the Jan. 14 taping of Collision, where Hobbs, Shibata, and Joe dropped the championships.

Legendary announcer Jim Ross, who still works for AEW, recently revealed he spoke with Keys after his departure from the company. He anticipated him being a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.

“I’m especially excited about ‘Big Willy.’ I don’t know if it’s a secret or not,” Ross said on Grilling JR. “He’ll be in the Royal Rumble, I think. Why in the hell would you sign a guy this close to a major event and then not utilize him? And that’ll be a new face. And he looks great. … He called me a day or two ago, thanking me for my help over the years. I said, ‘Well, my phone number isn’t going to change, big fella.’”

This story is developing…