President Donald Trump is looking to get a former United States President into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Teddy Roosevelt, who was in office from 1901 to 1909 as the 27th president, is who the current administration wants enshrined in Canton, OH.

“Roger Goodell was in the White House in the Oval Office, I had a chance to be with him there, because we, the National Park Service, control the National Mall,” US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said via the New York Post. “The draft for the NFL is being held on the Mall a year from now (and) the Capitol will be in the background. Keep it a secret. Keep your fingers crossed, but I think we’re going to see Theodore Roosevelt inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame….it’s going to be announced on the Mall when Roger Goodell is conducting the draft.”

Roosevelt did not play professional football but did play a role in keeping the sport alive. Burgum says Roosevelt is credited with “saving football” back in the early 1900s. Rule changes were needed and Roosevelt brought coaches from the Ivy League together to get the job done. He attended Harvard himself, also calling upon Yale and Princeton.

The NFL Draft that Burgum mentions will fall in April 2027, which will be hosted in the nation’s capital. This will be the league’s second time ever in Washington, D.C., dating back to the 1941 NFL Draft at the Willard Hotel. Michigan running back and Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon was the No. 1 overall pick of the New York Americans. After serving in the United States Air Force during World War II, Harmon returned to play for the Los Angeles Rams.

But the venue will be a whole lot bigger around 86 years later. The National Mall plays host, and the Capitol Building will be in the background. Plenty of people across the NFL are excited about the event, even if there is a draft taking place in Pittsburgh in just under a week.

Whether or not Goodell comes through with helping induct Roosevelt into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we will have to wait and see. Roosevelt would be the first United States President to be inducted. History could be in the making with the matter. At the very least, Burgum and the Trump administration will continue to push for the former president.