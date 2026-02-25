During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump honored members of the Team USA men’s hockey team, fresh off a gold medal win over Canada. But he also made an announcement: Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Hellebuyck had a performance for the ages in Sunday’s overtime win over Canada. He made 41 saves on 42 shot attempts, including a memorable stop against a Devon Toews shot in what became an iconic photo from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

When Team USA visited the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he took a vote among members of the team about whether to award Hellebuyck the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He said if anyone said no, he wouldn’t do it. The players were unanimous.

President Trump introduced members of the gold medal-winning U.S. men's Olympic hockey team during his State of the Union address.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/OkrMEQOxia pic.twitter.com/x678JKaNgL — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2026

“I’ve never seen a goaltender play as well as goalie Connor Hellebuyck,” Trump said during the speech. “… I just want to tell you that the members of this great hockey squad will be very happy to hear, based on their vote and my vote – and in this case, my vote was more important – that I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor, which we will be giving and which has been given to many athletes over the years … the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Hellebuyck’s standout performance kept the United States in the game as Canada maintained pressure on offense, and he was a big reason the Americans were able to force overtime. Only a Cale Makar goal got through against him in the second period as part of a day for the ages. In the extra period, Jack Hughes also became a hero as he scored the golden goal to seal the United States’ first men’s hockey gold medal since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team.

All eyes were on United States vs. Canada

Matt Boldy got the United States on the board in the first period with an impressive move to send the puck in through the five-hole, but Canada responded in the second quarter when Makar found the the back of the net at the 18:16-mark to make it a 1-1 tie. That score held through the third period, despite multiple opportunities for the Canadians in particular, and the game went to overtime.

Just 1:41 into the extra period, Hughes became a hero. His slap shot flew past Binnington and into the history books as the United States brought home the gold medal for the first time since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team.

Sunday’s game also drew strong TV ratings despite the 8 a.m. ET puck drop as the final event of the 2026 Winter Olympics. An average of 18.6 million viewers tuned in live on NBC and Peacock, NBC announced Tuesday, and number grows to 20.7 million by counting the replays of the game on USA Network.

The live viewership figure includes a peak of 26 million viewers. That came at the moment Jack Hughes sent the golden goal past Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington.