President Donald Trump confirms breaking up Kobe Bryant fight in 1998: 'Not a smart thing'

During an interview with Jake Paul, President Donald Trump confirmed a story about breaking up a fight involving Kobe Bryant many years ago.

Trump hopped on the podcast with Jake Paul after the youngest of the Paul brothers joined him for a campaign rally in Kentucky. There, Trump also endorsed Jake to run for office in the future.

“Well it wasn’t a fight, but I was breaking up a fight,” Trump told Paul after the celebrity boxer asked if the 79-year-old two-term president has ever been in a fight. “That’s sometimes more dangerous than being in a fight, right? I liked Kobe. Kobe was having a hard time with somebody, but it worked out fine. Yeah, I broke it up. Probably not a smart thing to do. Historically, it’s never smart to break up fights.”

President Trump just confirmed he really did break up a fight involving Kobe Bryant back in the day.



🎥: X/jakepaul pic.twitter.com/D3rht8F2Kg — TMZ (@TMZ) March 13, 2026

Jeff Pearlman: Trump ‘broke up’ potential fight between Kobe Bryant, Jayson Williams

Although Trump did not provide specifics regarding the scuffle, famous sportswriter and author Jeff Pearlman dove deeper into what happened during a recent appearance on the Ryan Russillo podcast. Pearlman, author of “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s,” revealed the “fight” between Bryant and one-time NBA All-Star Jayson Williams broke out inside an elevator at New York’s Grand Hyatt Hotel — which Trump owned at the time — during the 1998 All-Star Weekend.

“Jayson Williams is in an elevator in the Grand Hyatt, which Trump used to own. He was in the process of selling. He was near the end of selling. It’s Trump, who was involved because he’s always around these things,” Pearlman explained. “Trump, Jayson Williams, Charles Oakley, and a very young Kobe Bryant. Jayson Williams, who obviously went on to some levels of infamy, said something to Kobe. I don’t remember the exact words. Kobe just gave him like the ‘what’s up, hey’ (nod).

“Williams was infuriated because he was an old school guy, like Oakley actually. They believe in the code. You’re supposed to treat someone with respect,” Pearlman continued. “He lunges after freaking Kobe Bryant, and tries punching Kobe Bryant in the elevator. I’m not a Donald Trump fan, but one of the few things Donald Trump deserves credit for is that he actually broke up a fight. He got in the middle of a fight between Kobe Bryant and Jayson Williams.”

As Pearlman alluded to, Williams was charged with the accidental shooting death of a limousine driver in 2002. He was convicted of trying to cover up the shooting, and later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2010. He was sentenced to five years in prison with parole after 18 months, and he ended up getting out of prison in 2012.

Bryant would go on to become one of the greatest NBA players of all time. Four years after his 2016 retirement, the Los Angeles Lakers legend passed away in a fatal helicopter crash that also took the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.