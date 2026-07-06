President Donald Trump confirms he asked FIFA for review on red card given to Folarin Balogun

Falorin Balogun’s red card was so controversial, FIFA actually suspended his one-game ban punishment and President Donald Trump got involved. The Commander in Chief confirmed as much Monday ahead of the US Men’s National Team’s Round of 16 game vs. Belgium.

While FIFA maintained it was an independent decision, due to no appeals allowed from the United States, this is an interesting layer. President Trump spoke about the decision to allow Balogun to play.

“So I saw the play, and I’m a person that loves sports, and was a good athlete, and I understand sports really well, really well, and that wasn’t a foul, that wasn’t even an infraction,” Trump said. “That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other, that you can’t take your foot and properly place it on somebody else’s foot when you’re going. No, these were two great athletes that got tangled up, and this referee, who is a little bit suspect, if you check his past, I don’t want to say that, because I don’t like to create controversy, but very suspect. If you’d like, I’ll provide you with the past. He made a call that nobody could believe, you know, even people on the other side …

“They say they don’t show them in slow motion, and I never realized that. I never heard of that before, that they’re not allowed to review in slow motion, because it’s so different. Because you’ll take one little quarter of a second and you’ll see that a hand is touching a neck, or you’ll see something, whereas when you see it in fast motion, it will look like two guys collided, which is really what happened. They got sort of entangled. He didn’t do anything wrong, and he’s our best player, or one of our best players.”

President Donald Trump says he made a call to FIFA regarding Folarin Balogun

President Donald Trump actually admitted he didn’t quite know the significance of the red card in real time. Still, he knew it ended up being one of the most controversial calls in this year’s World Cup.

“I didn’t know what that meant. I didn’t think it meant much. Then I started hearing that that means you can’t play in the next game, at least in the next game,” Trump said. “I said, boy, that’s a big, you know, it happened to another player, it would have been unfair, but when they take your best player, or just about, they have some great players, but and they say you can’t play, that’s very unfair. It’s one thing to penalize somebody for the game, but how do you penalize them for a game that hasn’t been played yet? It’s very unfair. You can’t do that.

“So, yes, I asked for a review by FIFA. I spoke to a man who’s highly respected, and by the way, whose level of respect has gone up tenfold, and he was good before this started, but you know he really pushed it in this country. I’m the one that got them to do it. It was not Biden. Biden was asleep. I got him to do it.”

The United States and Belgium square off in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at 8:00 p.m. ET Monday in Seattle. The winner plays the winner of Spain and Portugal.