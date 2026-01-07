President Donald Trump is now in the business of giving out advice to NFL franchises. Trump, a longtime football fan, reacted Wednesday to the firing of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is now available to any team with a head coaching vacancy — even some who don’t — this hiring cycle. Trump believes Harbaugh is the No. 1 candidate on the market and would encourage any team to hire him and do it quickly.

“HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!! President DJT.”

Trump is correct in that Harbaugh is a winner. He guided the Ravens to a 180-113 record across 18 seasons, earning 12 trips to the postseason. Harbaugh led Baltimore to a Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers. While the Ravens never got to the Super Bowl in any other season under Harbaugh, they made three additional appearances in the AFC Championship Game.

John Harbaugh is available for hire, will be a popular interview

Harbaugh is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and it’s not often a coach with 180 wins comes available. That will make him highly coveted for interviews by teams with vacancies. According to reports, the sudden addition of Harbaugh could even force teams who aren’t currently looking for a head coach to reevaluate.

“The John Harbaugh situation right now is so fascinating,” league insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X. “Teams with sitting head coaches who have interest in Harbaugh aren’t going to fire their coach unless they feel confident they can get him — or get a commitment that he wants to be there. The behind-the-scenes maneuvering around the NFL at this very moment is wild.”

The Ravens, meanwhile, will look immediately to find a replacement for Harbaugh. Baltimore decided to fire the 63-year-old after the Week 18 Sunday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which eliminated them from postseason contention.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity,” team owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement.

“Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership. He and his family have deeply embedded themselves in this community. For these profound contributions, on and off the field, we should all be forever grateful.”