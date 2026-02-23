The 2026 Winter Olympics concluded on Sunday, but not before Team USA managed to take down Canada in men’s hockey to win its first gold medal in the sport since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice.” And there was a special surprise waiting for the team in the locker room after the game.

Kash Patel, the director of the FBI, was waiting in the locker room. And he got President Donald Trump on the phone.

Trump was apparently watching the victory, because he gave some insightful analysis of the game. Team USA won 2-1 in overtime, putting together a terrific defensive effort thanks to goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck.

“And by the way, your goalie played not bad,” Trump said on the call. “I have seen hockey goalies have slightly worse games than that. Unbelievable, and you were all unbelievable. And that team was pretty good you played.”

As he was congratulating Team USA, President Donald Trump also extended an invitation. He wanted the team to know it was welcome to his State of the Union address, even offering to fly them in first rate.

“I tell you what, I just told my people two minutes ago, I didn’t know they’d be calling,” Trump said. “I said we’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night. If I can send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night. It’s the biggest speech.”

Before the president could finish his thought, a player quickly chimed in: “We’re in.”

Quipped another TEAM USA player: “Can you pick us up in Miami on Tuesday morning?”

The moment was a powerful reminder of the impact of sports. Even the president was watching and ready to celebrate the success with Team USA.

The win for America came on the same day 46 years later that the Americans last won gold at the Olympics, in a historic battle with the heavily favored Soviet Union. Dubbed the “Miracle on Ice,” that win created memories for a lifetime and even inspired movies.

Will this win do the same? It’s certainly generated that kind of interest.

In overtime, it took just a couple minutes for Jack Hughes to win it with a game-ending golden goal. He did so missing a couple of teeth. The stuff of legend for Team USA indeed.