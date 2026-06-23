President Donald Trump to present World Cup trophy at championship match

President Donald Trump will present the World Cup trophy at the championship match in New Jersey on July 19. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed the news during his appearance on Fox & Friends.

“We will be together with the president [Trump] enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together,” Infantino said, per Mark Ogden of ESPN. “We are together all the time.”

Trump and Infantino will present the trophy to the winning team. In the last two World Cups, Infantino presented the trophy by himself.

Trump is no stranger to presenting trophies in the soccer world. Last summer when Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup, the U.S. President handed the trophy to captain Reece James. The match took place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“They’re doing fantastically well. It’s a growing sport. It’s a great sport,” Trump told DAZN last summer about his thoughts on the work FIFA has done growing soccer in the United States, per FIFA. “I think the soccer is going to be very hot here, too. It already is. It’s gotten a lot of play [exposure], and I think with the play come the great players. I think it will do very well.”

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Trump also discussed his friendship with Infantino. “It’s a big thing. And you know, Gianni is a friend of mine. He’s done such a great job with the league and with soccer – or as they would call it, football, but I guess we call it soccer,” he said.

Trump would not be the only head of state to present the World Cup trophy. In 1982, King Juan Carlos of Spain handed the World Cup to Italy captain Dino Zoff. When England won the World Cup in 1966, Queen Elizabeth II presented the trophy to captain Bobby Moore.

The United States is hosting this year’s World Cup with Mexico and Canada. This is the second time the country has hosted the event, with the first time happening in 1994. Canada is hosting the World Cup for the first time, and Mexico is hosting the event for a record third time.