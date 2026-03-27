Iconic PGA golfer Tiger Woods was arrested Friday and remains in a Martin County (Fla.) jail cell after being charged with misdemeanor DUI and property damage following a two-vehicle accident in Jupiter Island, according to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

Woods allegedly showed signs of impairment and was believed to be under the influence of prescription medication during the incident, which involved a rollover accident around 2 pm ET Friday, the sheriff said at a Friday afternoon press conference. Woods is expected to remain in detention until about 11 pm ET Friday while serving a state-mandated eight-hour detoxication hold.

Prior to that press conference, U.S. President Donald Trump — a longtime friend and the former father-in-law of Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. — reacted to news of Woods rollover accident prior to boarding Air Force One earlier Friday afternoon.

“I feel so badly, he’s got some difficulty. There was an accident and that’s all I know,” Trump told reporters Friday afternoon. “(He’s) a very close friend of mine, he’s an amazing person, an amazing man, but some difficulty. … I don’t want to talk about it.”

.@POTUS on Tiger Woods: "I feel so badly… There was an accident and that's all I know. A very close friend of mine — he's an amazing person, an amazing man." pic.twitter.com/3CpCovsKfA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 27, 2026

Woods was allegedly driving at an unknown rate of speed while attempting to pass another vehicle on a 30-mph, two-lane road on Jupiter Island. Woods’ LandRover tipped over onto the driver’s side after clipping the back of the other vehicle before sliding several feet on the driver’s side, according to the sheriff. Woods was alone in the vehicle and was able to exit through the passenger side on his own.

Woods was previously charged with DUI in 2017 when he was found asleep in his vehicle with the engine running at 3 am ET on May 29, 2017, near his Jupiter Island home. He later sought treatment for a prescription drug problem and received a year’s probation after pleading down to reckless driving.

This is the second time the 50-year-old Woods has been involved in a rollover accident. The five-time Masters champion was seriously injured in 2021 when his Genesis GV80 SUV struck a tree while he was reportedly driving twice the speed limit in a 45-mph zone in the Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California. Woods underwent emergency surgery to repair multiple compound fractures to his right leg and shattered ankle and was out of golf for a full year before returning for the 2022 Masters. Woods was not charged with the 2021 rollover accident.

And then there was Woods’ infamous 2009 single-car accident when he drove his Cadillac Escalade SUV into a fire hydrant, a tree and several hedges near his Florida mansion following a dispute with then-wife Elin Nordegren. That accident resulted in the uncovering of widespread infidelity on Woods’ part, eventually leading to his 2010 divorce from Nordegren.