President Trump expects to attend NBA Finals at MSG after invite from Knicks owner Jim Dolan

President Donald Trump is looking to make sports history at Madison Square Garden. During a recent press briefing, Trump revealed he expects to attend an NBA Finals game now that the New York Knicks have clinched a spot in the dance, saying he had been invited by multiple people, including team owner James Dolan.

“I think I’ll be going to one of the games,” Trump said, via Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports, adding that Dolan personally extended an invitation. If Trump does attend, he would become the first sitting president in United States history to appear at an NBA Finals game.

It’s easy to see why Trump wants in on the action. The Knicks are currently riding a wave of momentum as the darlings of the sports world and New York as a whole after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

That series victory punched New York’s ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in decades and completely transformed the atmosphere surrounding basketball in Manhattan. With Games 3 and 4 scheduled to be played at MSG on June 8 and June 10, the possibility of Trump appearing courtside instantly became one of the biggest off-court storylines surrounding the series.

According to reports, Trump had originally explored making a surprise appearance during the Eastern Conference Finals before New York closed out Cleveland in just four games. Now, with the Finals heading to MSG, the opportunity remains on the table.

Meanwhile, Trump has maintained a visible presence in the sports world throughout his time as President. He attended the Daytona 500, made appearances at UFC events, visited Yankee Stadium and attended the US Open. He has also leaned heavily into sports culture during public appearances and interviews, recently saying he still considers himself a Knicks fan.

“I get along with Jim Dolan, I think he’s a really nice guy,” Trump said during a recent interview on TalkRadio 77 WABC. “He’s entitled to a good team because he’s suffered a little bit.”

A potential appearance at MSG would almost certainly draw a massive reaction. Of course, the President remains a polarizing figure in New York City, particularly in Manhattan, where he previously held a rally at MSG during the 2024 campaign cycle. Still, the magnitude of the Knicks’ postseason run has brought celebrities, athletes and high-profile figures flooding into the building.

Over the course of the playoffs, stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Tracy Morgan have all been spotted courtside as the city rallies around a franchise chasing its first NBA championship in 53 years. We’ll see if they can get it done, as Trump watches on when the NBA Finals begin.