Pro wrestling legend Dennis Condrey dead at 74

Dennis Condrey, a founding member of the Midnight Express, has died. He was 74.

AEW star Dax Harwood announced the news of his passing on his Instagram story, along with a link to a GoFundMe. He posted a touching tribute to go with it.

“Greatest of All Time scenarios will always be a hot button for debate,” he wrote. “However, when it comes to greatest tag teams of all time, almost always is The Midnight Express brought up. I’ve watched my fair share of tag team matches; maybe more than anyone! I can tell you with absolute honesty and sincerity, l’ve never seen a better Tag Team than Dennis Condrey and Bobby Eaton.

“… I loved that man and I’ll do everything I possibly can over the next few years I have left in the business, to keep his and the Midnight Express’ spirit alive. They paved this road so all other tag teams could walk easier.

Condrey is best known for his run alongside partner ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton and manager Jim Cornette as the Midnight Express. However, the stable was actually formed by Condrey along with Ravashing’ Randy Rose and Norvell Austin in 1980. It wasn’t until three years later that Condrey formed the now-iconic heel tag team that’s remembered fondly decades later.

Condrey is considered an innovator of the modern tag team style of professional wrestling. He competed in territories including AWA, NWA, Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid South and Jim Crockett Promotions, among several others.

He never wrestled in WWE, though he signed with the promotion in 2010 as a trainer for the then-developmental program FCW. He retired from pro wrestling altogether in 2011.

Condrey was brought on to appear in AEW alongside Harwood, his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, in 2023 and CM Punk (before he signed back with WWE). They honored him two years after Condrey’s partner, ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton, died in 2021.