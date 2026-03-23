Professional cornhole player with no arms, no legs charged with murder

A professional cornhole player who is also a quadruple amputee has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting on Sunday night in Charles County, Md. Dayton James Webber, 27, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells during an argument in La Plata, according to FOX 5 DC.

Webber was behind the wheel of a car when he allegedly shot and killed Wells in the passenger seat. He then pulled the car over and asked two backseat passengers to help him in pulling Wells out of the car. The backseat passengers refused, got out of the car and called police.

Webber fled the scene with Wells still inside the car. The other passengers flagged down La Plata police at around 10:25 p.m. and two hours later, police located Wells’ body in the backyard of a home on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene.

Webber’s car was located in Charlottesville, Va., more than 100 miles from where Wells’ body was found. Webber was reportedly found at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for a medical issue. He was arrested after being released from the hospital. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other charges, per NBC4 Washington.

“It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone,” said Diane Richardson, Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Webber gained fame in 2023 when he wrote an essay for TODAY.com. The American Cornhole League released the following statement:

“The ACL is aware of the reports regarding allegations involving Dayton Webber,” the statement read. “This is an extremely serious matter and our thoughts are with those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells. At this time, this remains an active legal situation. We respect the judicial process and will not comment on specific allegations or details while proceedings are ongoing.

“We will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so, but in the meantime the league will have no further comment.”