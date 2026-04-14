Puka Nacua accuser withdraws restraining order request against All-Pro Rams receiver

The woman who accused Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua of biting her and making antisemtic remarks during a New Year’s Eve party has withdrawn her request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the two-time Pro Bowler, according to TMZ Sports. Nacua accuser Madison Atiabi‘s attorney formally requested his client’s TRO petition be dismissed during a Tuesday morning hearing before judge Debra R. Archuleta in a Los Angeles County courtroom, according to the New York Post.

“We understand Mr. Nacua is in rehabilitation at a facility for drug and alcohol rehabilitation,” Atiabi’s attorney, Joseph Kar, told the judge Tuesday during remote proceedings, per the Post. “At this time, we don’t want to pursue the petition.”

The judge had previously denied Atiabi’s TRO request and scheduled a hearing to address the matter for Tuesday morning, at which time Atiabi’s legal team withdrew that request. Despite the dismissal of the TRO, Atiabi’s civil case against Nacua remains open and active. Nacua’s legal team has made it clear they intend to file a counter defamation suit, according to TMZ.

“A voluntary withdrawal allows for the merits of the civil matter to be thoroughly investigated and tried to a jury,” Kar told the California Post on March 27. “Civil harassment petitions are not normally ever tried before any jury while the civil lawsuit will be proceeding on all counts to a jury.”

In March, Atiabi accused Nacua of allegedly saying, “F*** all the Jews,” during a New Year’s Eve group dinner, according to TMZ. Atiabi then alleged Nacua bit her thumb “so forcefully that she screamed in acute pain” and later bit her left shoulder, per TMZ. Nacua has vehemently denied all allegations.

Rams WR Puka Nacua entered rehab to focus on ‘personal growth’

Earlier this month, the California Post and TMZ reported Nacua had entered state-of-the-art holistic care facility in Malibu to focus on “personal growth.”

Nacua’s attorney Levi McCathern told the Post that the decision was not a direct result of a lawsuit filed against him late last month. In fact, McCathern told the Post that Nacua had already checked in to the luxury treatment center before news broke of the allegations. The Rams star’s goal is to “improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life that he can do it,” McCathern said.

“I have talked to him,” McCathern said April 1, via the California Post. “He’s in great spirits. I think he’s doing absolutely fabulous. I’m just really excited for how he’s going to look next year. For as great as he was, I think he’s going to be even better going forward.”

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.