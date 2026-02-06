Last week, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua shot his shot with actress Sydney Sweeney. He reposted her viral comments on social media and said he “loves skydiving,” and the situation has taken off from there.

Nacua joked earlier this week he made reservations with Sweeney for Wednesday to go skydiving. However, he heavily indicated he was joking and having fun with the social media exchange.

But that didn’t stop more questions coming about. Ahead of the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe asked about the “date” in question, and Nacua continued to play along.

“I do have a fear of heights,” Nacua said. “Hopefully, she’ll have the ability to calm those nerves a little bit. We’ll see how it goes.”

When asked when the “date” is happening, Nacua didn’t commit to a specific day. But he said people would be able to see how the skydiving endeavor would go.

“Stay tuned,” he said with a smile. “Everybody will get a chance to see it. I’ll make sure I wear my Oakley Metas and I’ll get a video of it.”

How Puka Nacua shot his shot

Sydney Sweeney did an interview last month and was asked what she was looking for in a partner. Speaking with Cosmopolitan, she listed a few traits.

“Athletic and outgoing and funny,” Sweeney said. “I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man…oh, wow, when you print that, you won’t hear the inflection in my voice.

“Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man. I’ve got myself. I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of badass women. That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me. It takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with me. There was a guy who I really, really liked, but he told me he can’t handle my world. It’s a hard thing.”

The comments quickly made their way around social media, and Puka Nacua also had some fun. He reposted Sweeney’s remarks and said, “Love skydiving.” The post generated plenty of replies supporting the Rams wide receiver and had more than 210,000 likes as of Thursday night.