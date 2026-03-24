Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is accused of biting a woman and making antisemitic comments during a Dec. 31, 2025 night out, TMZ reported. Nacua has denied the allegations.

During the “group outing,” TMZ reported, Nacua allegedly said, “F*** all the Jews” during dinner. Then, while the two joined the rest of the group in a van toward their next stop, he allegedly bit a woman’s thumb “so forcefully that she screamed in acute pain,” according to TMZ.

In March 2025, the woman said attorneys for both sides met at a mediation conference, along with a crisis PR team. She said Nacua’s team threatened to “contact TMZ and other press and media outlets and to disseminate false, inaccurate, and/or deliberately exaggerated public statements about the events of December 31, 2025.”

According to TMZ, Nacua’s attorney said the woman has asked for millions of dollars and said the bite was temporary. His attorney added conversations with witnesses, who were sober at the time, who denied hearing Nacua make the alleged comments. A Los Angeles judge has denied the woman’s temporary restraining order and a hearing is set for April 14.

Nacua put together a huge year in 2025 with the Rams after an injury-riddled 2024 season. He set career-highs with 129 receptions for 1,1715 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he also led the NFL with 107.2 receiving yards per game. Additionally, his 80 first downs were an NFL-best this past season.

For his efforts, Nacua earned his second Pro Bowl appearance in his three NFL seasons. He also was a First Team All-Pro and finished third in the AP Offensive Player of the Year voting while leading the Rams to the NFC Championship.

However, during the postseason, Puka Nacua found himself in the midst of controversy. During an appearance on a live stream, streamers Adin Ross and N3on suggested he make a gesture for his touchdown celebration and performed it during the stream. However, it’s considered to have antisemitic connotations, and Nacua issued an apology afterward. He also said he didn’t know what it meant at the time.

“When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration,” Nacua wrote. “At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people. I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.”